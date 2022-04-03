हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022

NZ batter Tom Latham breaks THIS 24-year-old record of Sachin Tendulkar with century on birthday

Latham's knock was his career-best score in ODI cricket - which was laced with 10 fours and five sixes. It was his birthday, and he couldn't have rung in his thirties any better.

NZ batter Tom Latham breaks THIS 24-year-old record of Sachin Tendulkar with century on birthday
File image (Source: Twitter)

Tom Latham on Saturday broke the record of the highest individual ODI score made on a birthday that earlier belonged to legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar.

New Zealand on Saturday defeated Netherlands by 118 runs as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Hamilton. Tom Latham was the architect of the victory. New Zealand were in dire straits against the sprightly opponents, reduced to 89/6 within 23 overs.

However, Latham played the ultimate captain's knock, his 123-ball 140* reviving the hosts and eventually taking them to a mammoth 264/9. His knock - it was his career-best score in ODI cricket - was laced with 10 fours and five sixes. It was his birthday, and he couldn't have rung in his thirties any better.

With the unbeaten 140 on April 2, Tom Latham broke the 24-year-old record of Sachin Tendulkar of the highest ODI score made on a birthday. Tendulkar played an innings of 134 runs on his birthday in 1998.

Another Kiwi batter Ross Taylor is at number three in the list of players who have scored a big ODI score on their birthday, he made 131 runs in the year 2011.

Sanath Jayasuriya is at number four after hitting 130 runs in the year 2008 while Vinod Kambli scored 100 runs on his birthday in 1993.

