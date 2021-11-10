हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

'NZ get their sweet revenge': Twitter reacts after NZ register come-from-behind win over England in T20 World Cup semi-final

New Zealand reached the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket victory over England in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

'NZ get their sweet revenge': Twitter reacts after NZ register come-from-behind win over England in T20 World Cup semi-final
Jimmy Neesham played a blinder in first semi-final. (Source: Twitter)

Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 72 and Jimmy Neesham provided the late assault as New Zealand chased down their 167-run victory target with one over to spare.

Earlier, Moeen Ali struck 51 not out and Dawid Malan made 41 to help former champions England post 166-4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat, England were 67-2 at the halfway stage of their innings and reached the 100-mark in 14 overs, kept in check by New Zealand`s tight bowling and sharp fielding.

Moeen smashed two sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 37-ball knock.

Pakistan face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.

As soon as NZ registered their come-from-behind win, twitterverse could not believe what had just happened and there were some really good reactions to the win.

Most New Zealand fans saw the win as a sweet revenge against England.
 

It was in 2019 ODI World Cup when New Zealand lost the trophy to England via the boundary count rule. It was a controversial end to an epic final.

Many NZ fans belived the Black Caps deserved the win that day. However, as per the rules, England were declared winners. 

On Wednesday, NZ managed to get back at England in the T20 World Cup and knocked them out of competition. 

Here are some chosen tweets:

With inputs from Reuters

Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupNZ vs EngENG vs NZENG vs NZ 1st semi-final1st semi-finalCricket
