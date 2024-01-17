It was yet another poor show by the Pakistan cricket team as they lost the third T20I by 45 runs in Dunedin. With this loss, the series has also slipped away from the hands of Men in Green. There are two matches to go and Pakistan will now be hoping that they sign off on a positive note. Captain Shaheen Afridi and head coach Mohammad Hafeez will have to face many questions back home for such a poor show in the tournament.

Shaheen won the toss and opted to field again. This was the third time that Pakistan decided to chase down a target instead of defending one. The thought process could be that defending on smaller grounds in New Zealand is not an easy task. But Pakistan have failed to execute their plans on all the three occasions so far.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen smashed a brilliant ton, ending his innings of 137 runs after 62 balls. He singlehandly pushed Pakistan on back foot as he struck 5 fours and 16 sixes to destroy the Pakistani bowling attack. Haris Rauf went for 60 runs as he picked 2 wickets while Shaheen was smashed all over the park too. Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr leaked 72 runs in 8 overs collectively.

The only good show from the Pakistani team came from Babar Azam. The batter struck 58 off 37 balls, an innings which includes 8 fours and 1 six. Saim Ayub flopped again as Mohammad Rizwan scored 24 off 20 balls. The one six that Babar hit ended up injuring a spectators in the ground. It was a short ball and Babar pulled it on front foot for a 69 meter six. But a fan was so excited to see the ball coming his way that he approached to catch but it ended up hitting him on the hand. That mut have hurt as it is cold in Dunedin and the leather does cause pain when hit with such power behind it.

Babar realised that the ball crashed inton the spectator and his reaction suggested that he was not happy to see the injured fan. Babar had his one hand over his head as he checked whether the spectator was alright. While it must have hurt the fan but the injury thankfully was not of serious and nature.

Watch how Babar' six hit a fan at the ground:

Pakistan and New Zealand teams will now travel to Christchurch where they will be playing the remaining two T20Is of the series. The Men in Green will have to play out of their skins to win these two matches in order to restore their pride.