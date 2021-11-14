NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Kane Williamson sets five new records in summit clash, CHECK HERE

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson smashed 85 off just 48 balls in the final of the men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday (14 November).

After Australia won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first in the final, Kane Williamson, batting at 3 for the Kiwis, came in early after loss of Daryl Mitchell.

He took his time to settle in as he usually does and then began to open his shoulders. In one of the Mitchell Starc overs, he smashed him for 22 runs, including 4 fours and 1 six.

Not to forget, Williamson was dropped early on in his innings by Josh Hazlewood off Starc.

On his way to 85, Williamson achieved many records.

Here's a quick look at five such records:

Fourth highest score by any captain in any World Cup final:

Williamson's 85 is the fourth-highest score by a captain in any World Cup final (50-over or T20). The highest score record sits with Australia's Ricky Ponting (140 not out against India in 2003 WC), Clive Lloyd (102 against Australia in 1975 WC), MS Dhoni (91 not out against Sri Lanka in 2011 WC). Kane's 85 is the fourth highest.

Only captain to play in three back to back ICC finals:

Williamson has become the only captain in world cricket to play in three back to back ICC finals. He led New Zealand in 2019 ODI World Cup final followed by final of the World Test Championship and now features in a T20 World Cup final as well.

Highest individual score in T20 World Cup final:

Williamson's 85 is the joint-highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final. In 2016 final, West Indies' Marlon Samuels had score exactly 85 against England which turned out to be a match-winning knock. 85 is what Williamson scored in the final as well.

Second-fastest fifty in men's T20 World Cup final:

Williamson's fifty came off just 32 balls and at that time, it was fastest fifty scored in the men's T20 World Cup final. Quite an achievement for Williamson who has been, in past, criticised for being too slow in this format. In the second innings, Mitchell Marsh broke the record, hitting a fifty in just 31 balls.

Second captain to score fifty after Sangakkara:

Williamson became only the second captain after Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara to score a fifty in a T20 World Cup final. Sangakkara was the first captain to score a 50+ score in a final of the men's T20 WC when he scored an unbeaten 64 against Pakistan in 2009 edition.

2000 T20I runs:

Kane Williamson also surpassed 2000 runs in T20Is during his knock of 85 runs. To do so in a World Cup final is a big things and something Williamson will remember for a long time.