NZ vs Australia 2nd T20: Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stoinis blasts off, RCB’s Maxwell and Jamieson flop

Australia and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis smashed a 37-ball 78 but New Zealand managed to post a slim four-run win in the second T20 in Dunedin to get a 2-0 lead in the series on Thursday (February 25). There was disappointment for IPL 2021 auction stars Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell – who were bought for Rs 15 crore and Rs 14.25 crore respectively – as the former only managed figures of 0/56 in four overs while Maxwell was dismissed cheaply for the second game in a row for just 3.

A record seventh-wicket stand between all-rounders Stoinis and Daniel Sams almost managed to carry Australia to the brink of a heroic last-gasp win before New Zealand held their nerve.

NZ rode on opener Martin Guptill’s record-breaking 97 to help the Black Caps post 219/7 and looked to have the game in their keeping before Stoinis and Sams launched a blistering counter-attack in the late-afternoon Dunedin sunshine.

The pair’s partnership of 92 from 37 balls came after the dismissals of Ashton Agar and Mitchell Marsh for first-ball ducks from consecutive deliveries plunged Australia to 113/6 after 13 overs and seemingly with little hope of chasing down the victory target of 220.

Stoinis (78 from 37) and Sams (41 from 15) set a new record for the seventh-wicket in T20 internationals, beating the 91 England’s Paul Collingwood and Michael Yardy against the West Indies at The Oval in 2007.

The pair entered the final over – trusted to Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jimmy Neesham asked to send down his first spell of the game with Australia charging to victory - needing 15 runs. But Sams skied the first delivery, a full toss, to Glenn Phillips at deep mid-wicket and then Stoinis top-edged a huge swing that was claimed by Tim Southee at long-on.

Earlier, Guptill fell a couple of metres and three runs short of equalling the record for the fastest T20I century by a Black Caps batter, but his 97 from 50 balls defied recent history. He was also the dominant partner in a 131-run second-wicket stand with skipper Kane Williamson (53 from 35 balls) before allrounder Neesham welcomed a promotion in the batting order to pummel 45 from 16 deliveries.

During the chase, in the space of four and a half overs, Australia lost Glenn Maxwell (3) to a spectacular catch by Ish Sodhi, then Philippe (45 from 32) to the first of two smart outfield snares by Devon Conway before Agar (elevated to No.6) and Marsh went for first-ball ducks.