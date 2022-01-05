हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Zealand vs Bangladesh

NZ vs BAN 1st Test: Social media on fire after Bangladesh register historic win over Kiwis

Records tumbled in Tauranga as Bangladesh dominated the day, claiming 12 vital World Test Championship points as the tourists clinched their first win against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game.  

NZ vs BAN 1st Test: Social media on fire after Bangladesh register historic win over Kiwis
Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket against New Zealand (Source: ICC/Twitter)

Bangladesh secured a historic victory over New Zealand, crushing the hosts by eight wickets with pace bowler Ebadot Hossain claiming six second-innings wickets on Day 5 of the opening Test at the Bay Oval here on Wednesday.

Records tumbled in Tauranga as Bangladesh dominated the day, claiming 12 vital World Test Championship points as the tourists clinched their first win against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game.

This was arguably Bangladesh's finest Test win, with the tourists breaking the hosts' -- who are the reigning World Test champions -- 17-match unbeaten streak at home.

This was also Bangladesh's maiden Test win over New Zealand in 16 attempts and also the first over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home.

Meanwhile, cricket fraternity and netizens were all praise for Bangladesh for achieving the historic feat. Here are some of the reactions:

Talking about the match, seamer Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6-46 as the tourists dismissed New Zealand for 169 early on day five at Mount Maunganui and then knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets. It was Bangladesh's first win in any format of the game in New Zealand and gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Hossain was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.

For New Zealand, it was the end of their eight-series winning run on home soil since 2017 and also ended their 17-match unbeaten run in home Tests.

With a bowling average of 81.54 from 10 Tests coming into the match, Ebadot realised his potential in a rampage across the final two days, finishing with seven wickets for the match. Taskin Ahmed joined Ebadot to bundle the hosts out for just 169 early in the day, finishing with 3/36.

New Zealand's batters had no answer for Bangladesh's reverse swing, with Ross Taylor (40), playing his final Test at the venue, providing the only resistance as the hosts secured their sixth win away from home in 61 Tests.

As Ebadot beat Taylor's defences to send New Zealand spiralling at 154/6, the hosts crumbled to be bowled out for just 169. Rachin Ravindra (16) was surrounded by four players to be dismissed for a duck.

Bangladesh's bowlers were backed by a clinical fielding effort, as Shoriful Islam and sub-fielder Taijul Islam took stunning catches to all but seal Bangladesh's win -- their first away Test win over a top-five ranked team and just their sixth victory abroad from 61 attempts.

Bangladesh made easy work of the 40 required in 16.5 overs to seal a historic win, in spite Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats.

Brief scores: New Zealand 328 and 169 in 73.4 overs (Ross Taylor 40; Ebadot Hossain 6/46, Taskin Ahmed 3/36) lost to Bangladesh 458 and 42/2 in 16.5 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 17, Mominul Haque 13 not out) by eight wickets.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
New Zealand vs BangladeshBangladesh cricket teamNZ vs Ban
Next
Story

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana tests COVID-19 positive

Must Watch

PT8M36S

Jammu-Kashmir: 3 JeM terrorists killed during encounter in Pulwama