NZ vs BAN 1st Test: Social media on fire after Bangladesh register historic win over Kiwis

Bangladesh secured a historic victory over New Zealand, crushing the hosts by eight wickets with pace bowler Ebadot Hossain claiming six second-innings wickets on Day 5 of the opening Test at the Bay Oval here on Wednesday.

Records tumbled in Tauranga as Bangladesh dominated the day, claiming 12 vital World Test Championship points as the tourists clinched their first win against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game.

This was arguably Bangladesh's finest Test win, with the tourists breaking the hosts' -- who are the reigning World Test champions -- 17-match unbeaten streak at home.

This was also Bangladesh's maiden Test win over New Zealand in 16 attempts and also the first over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home.

Meanwhile, cricket fraternity and netizens were all praise for Bangladesh for achieving the historic feat. Here are some of the reactions:

Any talk of @BLACKCAPS taking this test match lightly is rubbish. @BCBtigers won a nice toss and played a great test. Congratulations to @BCBtigers and staff on making history. Really looking forward to the second test. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) January 5, 2022

Something pathbreaking happening in Mount Maunganui. It will be a huge moment for Bangladesh. Batting with determination and winning with pace. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2022

Pic 1: Indian fans watching #NZvBAN

Pic 2: Indian fans to Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/DIUfCrVCk0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2022

Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.

What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

Brilliant performance from Bangladesh to win a test match against New Zealand in their own back yard. Gives so much hope to the lower nations in cricket — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreSport) January 5, 2022

Talking about the match, seamer Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6-46 as the tourists dismissed New Zealand for 169 early on day five at Mount Maunganui and then knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets. It was Bangladesh's first win in any format of the game in New Zealand and gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Hossain was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.

For New Zealand, it was the end of their eight-series winning run on home soil since 2017 and also ended their 17-match unbeaten run in home Tests.

With a bowling average of 81.54 from 10 Tests coming into the match, Ebadot realised his potential in a rampage across the final two days, finishing with seven wickets for the match. Taskin Ahmed joined Ebadot to bundle the hosts out for just 169 early in the day, finishing with 3/36.

New Zealand's batters had no answer for Bangladesh's reverse swing, with Ross Taylor (40), playing his final Test at the venue, providing the only resistance as the hosts secured their sixth win away from home in 61 Tests.

As Ebadot beat Taylor's defences to send New Zealand spiralling at 154/6, the hosts crumbled to be bowled out for just 169. Rachin Ravindra (16) was surrounded by four players to be dismissed for a duck.

Bangladesh's bowlers were backed by a clinical fielding effort, as Shoriful Islam and sub-fielder Taijul Islam took stunning catches to all but seal Bangladesh's win -- their first away Test win over a top-five ranked team and just their sixth victory abroad from 61 attempts.

Bangladesh made easy work of the 40 required in 16.5 overs to seal a historic win, in spite Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats.

Brief scores: New Zealand 328 and 169 in 73.4 overs (Ross Taylor 40; Ebadot Hossain 6/46, Taskin Ahmed 3/36) lost to Bangladesh 458 and 42/2 in 16.5 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 17, Mominul Haque 13 not out) by eight wickets.