NZ vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh fielding error goes viral, give away 7 runs off 1 ball after dropping catch – WATCH

A fielding error from Bangladesh first gave New Zealand batter Will Young a lifeline and then seven runs off a delivery bowled by Ebadot Hossain, even as the pace bowler fumed on Day 1 of the second Test here on Sunday.

The gaffe left the cricket fans amused who took to social media to post memes and hilarious comments as the tourists toiled all day long without much success.

The incident took place on the final ball of the first over after lunch as a healthy edge from Young was grassed at slip. As the ball sped to the boundary, the New Zealand openers took three runs. However, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, after receiving the ball from the fine leg fielder, threw it towards the non-strikers' end. But a misfield there saw the ball race to the boundary with Ebadot giving a futile chase right till the very end.

Here's the video of the funny incident:

Meanwhile, across the Tasman Sea... Chaos in the field for Bangladesh as Will Young scores a seven (yes, you read that correctly!) #NZvBAN | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/fvrD1xmNDd — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022

Here's how fans reacted:

So Bangladesh not only dropped a catch, but managed to concede 7 runs from the same delivery #NZvsBAN pic.twitter.com/kwuajtzs8P — Alasdair (@kohli_fraud) January 9, 2022

Talking about the match, skipper Tom Latham scored a remarkable century as New Zealand dominated Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 349/1 with Latham (186*) and Devon Conway (99*) currently present at the crease.

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the two-Test series having secured a historic eight-wicket win in the opener with Ebadot Hossain claiming six second-innings wickets on Day 5 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

It was Bangladesh's first win against New Zealand in New Zealand in any format of the game with the tourists breaking the hosts' 17-match unbeaten streak at home.

It was Bangladesh's maiden Test win over New Zealand in 16 attempts and also the first over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home.