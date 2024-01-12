NZ vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch New Zealand Vs Pakistan Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

After being blanked 0-3 in the Test series, Pakistan's T20I side will be aiming for an improved show in the series vs New Zealand which starts today in Auckland. There is a sense of newness in Pakistani camp as Shaheen Afridi will be leading the pack. He was named as the T20I captain as Pakistan aim to move on from Babar Azam and aim to win the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy later this year.

Pakistan named their playing 11 for the 1st match and the one big change is in the batting order. Mohammad Rizwan is set to open with a new partner in form of Saim Ayub who will be making his T20I debut. Babar, who used to earlier open with Rizwan, comes down to No 3 while Fakhar Zaman moves further down to No 4. Itikhar Ahmed will bat at 5 followed by Azam Khan, who will also be the wicketkeeper in the match.

Aamer Jamal makes T20I debut as well as Usama Mir will be the leg-spinner. Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf will be bowling partners for Shaheen.

Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20I Series Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch PAK vs NZ 1st T20I? Read below:

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played on January 12 (Friday) 2024.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland.

At what time will New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match start?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start at 11:40 AM IST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime app and website.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match live telecast in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match live telecast in India will be not available in India. You can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Playing 11s

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi