NZ vs PAK 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch New Zealand Vs Pakistan Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Pakistan are going to play for their pride in the 4th T20I today in Christchuch vs New Zealand. The visitors have lost all the three previous matches and with that the series. There is a lot of pressure of new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi who still has faith in his team. Speaking at the post-match press conference after the 3rd T20I, Shaheen stressed on the need to be patient with some players, saying the new guys surely need time and backing to do well.

The only good thing that has happened to Pakistan in these three games is Babar Azam returning to form. He was struggling for runs for quite some time now but in this series, he has hit three back-to-back half-centuries. Needless to say, Babar needs to have two more good matches so that Pakistan restore their pride and avoid a 5-0 whitewash in hands of the Black Caps.

Pakistan must watch out for Finn Allen, who showed glimpses of his brilliance in the first two matches before exploding on all cylinders in the third game, smashing a brilliant hundred. It will also be interesting to see how Haris Rauf as he has been very expensive so far in this series.

Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch PAK vs NZ 4th T20I? Read below:

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be played on January 19 (Friday) 2024.

Where will New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match be played?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will take place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

At what time will New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match start?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will start at 11:40 AM IST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match live streaming in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime app and website.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match live telecast in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match live telecast in India will be not available in India. You can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Will Young, Ben Sears

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed