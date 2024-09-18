NZ Vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

SL vs NZ: New Zealand is set to take on Sri Lanka in an exciting two-match Test series, with both matches being played at the iconic Galle International Stadium. The anticipation is building, as both teams aim to start the series on the front foot. With crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher for both sides, who will be pushing for a win in subcontinental conditions.

Sri Lanka, known for their resilience at home, will be relying on local conditions to put pressure on the Kiwis, while New Zealand will be aiming to adapt quickly to the spin-friendly wickets of Galle.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Timings, Venue, Squad & More Details for 1st Test match

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match take place?

The 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place Wednesday, September 18.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test take place?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test match will take place at Galle Cricket Club. It will be a home series for the Lankan Lions.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: Timings

The 1st Test Match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start at 10:00 AM IST.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st live streaming in India will be made available on SonyLiv app and website as well as the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live telecast in India via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live telecast in New Zealand?

Fans in NZ can watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live telecast in India via SKY Sport.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Match: Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Prabath Jayasuriya, Oshada Fernando.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson , Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, William ORourke.