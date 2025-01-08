NZ vs SL 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online In India?

The cricketing world is buzzing with anticipation as New Zealand and Sri Lanka gear up for the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series. With the match scheduled for January 8, 2025, at Seddon Park, Hamilton, fans are eager to witness whether Sri Lanka can bounce back or if New Zealand will clinch the series with another dominating performance.

The First ODI Recap: A Kiwi Masterclass

The series opener at the iconic Basin Reserve was a testament to New Zealand's supremacy on home soil. Bowling first, the Kiwis dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup, with Matt Henry leading the charge. His brilliant spell of 4/19 ensured that Sri Lanka could only muster 178 runs before being bowled out.

Despite valiant efforts from Avishka Fernando, who notched up a gritty half-century, and contributions from Janith Liyanage (36) and Wanindu Hasaranga (35), Sri Lanka’s batting lacked the depth to challenge the Kiwi attack.

New Zealand's chase was clinical. Openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put on a 93-run partnership, setting a solid foundation. While Ravindra departed for 45, Young remained unbeaten on 90, steering his side to a comfortable 9-wicket victory with 142 balls to spare. The emphatic win handed New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the series.

Seddon Park: A Bowler's Playground

The second ODI at Seddon Park promises a riveting contest. Known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly aiding seamers, the pitch could pose a challenge for batters early on. However, as the match progresses, the surface is expected to become more conducive to batting, setting the stage for an intriguing battle.

Weather Forecast

The weather in Hamilton is expected to be breezy and mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 12°C. A 25% chance of rain looms, which could influence team strategies.

Where to Watch NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Live

Fans across the globe can catch the live action through various platforms:

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Six, Sony Ten)

Online Streaming: SonyLiv app, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video

Sri Lanka

TV Broadcast: SLRC Channel Eye, Ten Cricket, Dialog, Supreme TV, IPTV

Online Streaming: Dialog ViU app

New Zealand

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports

Online Streaming: TVNZ+, Sport Nation, The ACC

Other Regions

UK: TNT Sports

US: ESPN+

Canada: ATN

Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport

Key Players to Watch

New Zealand

Matt Henry: Fresh off a stellar four-wicket haul, Henry will look to exploit Seddon Park’s favorable conditions for bowlers.

Will Young: After his unbeaten 90 in the first ODI, Young is in sublime form and could anchor another successful chase.

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando: The opener remains a key player for Sri Lanka, and his ability to counter New Zealand's pace attack will be crucial.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Both with the bat and ball, Hasaranga has the potential to turn the game in Sri Lanka’s favor.

Can Sri Lanka Bounce Back?

Trailing 1-0, Sri Lanka finds itself in a do-or-die situation. To stay alive in the series, they’ll need to address their batting vulnerabilities and find a way to counter New Zealand's seam attack. On the other hand, the hosts will aim to replicate their dominance and secure a series win.