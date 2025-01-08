Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2840868https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/nz-vs-sl-2nd-odi-free-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-new-zealand-vs-sri-lanka-2nd-odi-live-on-tv-and-online-in-india-2840868.html
NewsCricket
NZ VS SL 2ND ODI LIVE STREAMING

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online In India?

Trailing 1-0, Sri Lanka finds itself in a do-or-die situation. To stay alive in the series, they’ll need to address their batting vulnerabilities and find a way to counter New Zealand's seam attack.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online In India?

The cricketing world is buzzing with anticipation as New Zealand and Sri Lanka gear up for the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series. With the match scheduled for January 8, 2025, at Seddon Park, Hamilton, fans are eager to witness whether Sri Lanka can bounce back or if New Zealand will clinch the series with another dominating performance.

Also Read: Funniest Cricket Video Of All Time: Fielder Hits His Own Teammate Between Leg After Taking Catch, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The First ODI Recap: A Kiwi Masterclass

The series opener at the iconic Basin Reserve was a testament to New Zealand's supremacy on home soil. Bowling first, the Kiwis dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup, with Matt Henry leading the charge. His brilliant spell of 4/19 ensured that Sri Lanka could only muster 178 runs before being bowled out.

Despite valiant efforts from Avishka Fernando, who notched up a gritty half-century, and contributions from Janith Liyanage (36) and Wanindu Hasaranga (35), Sri Lanka’s batting lacked the depth to challenge the Kiwi attack.

New Zealand's chase was clinical. Openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put on a 93-run partnership, setting a solid foundation. While Ravindra departed for 45, Young remained unbeaten on 90, steering his side to a comfortable 9-wicket victory with 142 balls to spare. The emphatic win handed New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the series.

Seddon Park: A Bowler's Playground

The second ODI at Seddon Park promises a riveting contest. Known for its bowler-friendly conditions, particularly aiding seamers, the pitch could pose a challenge for batters early on. However, as the match progresses, the surface is expected to become more conducive to batting, setting the stage for an intriguing battle.

Weather Forecast

The weather in Hamilton is expected to be breezy and mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 12°C. A 25% chance of rain looms, which could influence team strategies.

Where to Watch NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Live

Fans across the globe can catch the live action through various platforms:

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Six, Sony Ten)
Online Streaming: SonyLiv app, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video

Sri Lanka

TV Broadcast: SLRC Channel Eye, Ten Cricket, Dialog, Supreme TV, IPTV
Online Streaming: Dialog ViU app

New Zealand

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports
Online Streaming: TVNZ+, Sport Nation, The ACC

Other Regions

UK: TNT Sports
US: ESPN+
Canada: ATN
Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport

Key Players to Watch
New Zealand

Matt Henry: Fresh off a stellar four-wicket haul, Henry will look to exploit Seddon Park’s favorable conditions for bowlers.
Will Young: After his unbeaten 90 in the first ODI, Young is in sublime form and could anchor another successful chase.

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando: The opener remains a key player for Sri Lanka, and his ability to counter New Zealand's pace attack will be crucial.
Wanindu Hasaranga: Both with the bat and ball, Hasaranga has the potential to turn the game in Sri Lanka’s favor.

Can Sri Lanka Bounce Back?

Trailing 1-0, Sri Lanka finds itself in a do-or-die situation. To stay alive in the series, they’ll need to address their batting vulnerabilities and find a way to counter New Zealand's seam attack. On the other hand, the hosts will aim to replicate their dominance and secure a series win.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI live streamingNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streamingNZ vs SL live telecastNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka match timeNZ vs SL live match onlineNZ vs SL 2nd ODI streaming platformsSeddon Park 2nd ODI liveSonyLiv NZ vs SL liveNZ vs SL live score updatesNZ vs SL 2nd ODI start timeSri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI streamingNZ vs SL live cricket streamingNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka match todaySony Sports NZ vs SL liveFanCode NZ vs SL live streamAmazon Prime NZ vs SL ODINew Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI scheduleNZ vs SL live broadcast in Indiawhere to watch NZ vs SL liveSri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI liveNZ vs SL Hamilton match livelive stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODINew Zealand vs Sri Lanka live cricket updateswatch NZ vs SL 2nd ODI onlineNZ vs SL ODI match detailsSri Lanka vs New Zealand cricket livelive telecast NZ vs SL 2nd ODINZ vs SL ODI online streamingcricket live streaming NZ vs SL.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK