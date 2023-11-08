The race for the semi-final spots in the World Cup 2023 is reaching its climax, and New Zealand finds themselves at a crucial juncture. They are set to face Sri Lanka in a high-stakes encounter at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on November 9. However, there's a looming question mark over the match - will rain play spoilsport for the Blackcaps?

Tied at 8 Points: New Zealand's Precarious Position

New Zealand's position in the tournament is far from secure. They are currently tied with Pakistan, with both teams having secured 8 points. Their journey in Bengaluru during this World Cup has been somewhat rocky, as they experienced rain-induced misfortune earlier in the tournament.

Their first match at the Chinnaswamy stadium was against Pakistan, where the Blackcaps scored a formidable 401 runs in the first innings, putting themselves in a commanding position. However, rain interfered during the second innings, and Pakistan managed to secure a win via the DLS method, winning by 21 runs.

Now, the weather in Bengaluru threatens to be the villain for New Zealand once again in their clash with Sri Lanka.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Rain Threat Looms Large

The weather forecast for the match day indicates that the temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, concerns about potential rain interruptions are very real. The forecast suggests a greater than 70 percent chance of rain, with heavy showers anticipated between 2 PM and 6 PM.

According to weather.com, thunderstorms are expected at 1:30 PM IST, right around the time of the toss for the game, with a 66 percent probability of rain. This probability is expected to remain above 50 percent until 7:30 PM. AccuWeather predicts thunderstorms at 3 PM and 7 PM, raising the specter of another rain-curtailed game at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Must-Win for New Zealand, Champions Trophy Dreams for Sri Lanka

A victory against Sri Lanka is absolutely critical for New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive. However, if rain forces the match to be abandoned, New Zealand will rely on Pakistan losing to England to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

For Sri Lanka, it's a matter of pride and an opportunity to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the Champions Trophy two years down the road.

High Stakes, High Anxiety: Rain's Uncertainty

As the World Cup 2023 unfolds, all eyes are on Bengaluru's weather. New Zealand is eager for a win to secure their semi-final spot, while Sri Lanka aims to end their campaign on a positive note. The stakes are high, but the unpredictability of the weather remains a major concern, especially after the NZ vs PAK match was marred by rain interruptions.

The equation is simple for New Zealand: win, and they will face India in the first semi-final on November 15. Currently fourth on the points table, the Kiwis hold the best net run rate among Afghanistan and Pakistan. A win would suffice, provided the Bengaluru weather cooperates. As cricket fans await this critical clash, the hope is that rain doesn't play the role of an unwanted guest in this thrilling World Cup encounter. The fate of New Zealand's semi-final aspirations hangs in the balance, and only time will tell if the weather gods smile upon them in Bengaluru.