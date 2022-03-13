NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs AUS-W ODI World Cup Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST March 13

Australians are in good form, at the moment, with two wins in two games so far in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

They beat England in a close opening contest by 12 runs before thrashing Pakistan by 7 wickets in the second match of the competition.

Next up are the hosts New Zealand who too look invincible at the moment with three wins in three games so far.

They started off their campaign with win over West Indies by a small margin of 3 runs. But after that, the margin only increased as they thrashed Bangladesh and then outplayed India in their third match of the competition.

The Trans-Tasmanian rivalry will be ignited once again when the two nations take on each other.

NZ-W vs AUS-W Match Details

The match between NZ-W vs AUS-W will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 am IST on March 13, Sunday.

NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batter: Beth Mooney, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Alana King

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women possible starting XIs

New Zealand Women Probable XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Australia Women Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt