New Zealand Women vs England Women

NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Match at Eden Park, Auckland at 03:30 am IST on March 20

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ-W vs ENG-W, New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Player List, England women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's NZ-W vs ENG-W ODI World Cup Match at Eden Park, Auckland at 03:30 am IST on March 20

Defending champions England women will take on hosts New Zealand women on Sunday (March 20) in Match No 19 of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The contest between the two formidable rivals will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland will begin at 03:30 am (IST).

NZ-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The match between NZ-W vs ENG-W will be hosted at the Eden Park, Auckland at 03:30 am IST on March 20, Sunday.

NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain – Natalie Sciver

Suggested Playing 11 for NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Jess Kerr

New Zealand Women vs England Women probable XI:

New Zealand Women Probable XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

England Women Probable  XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

