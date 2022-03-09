NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs IND-W ODI World Cup Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:30 AM IST March 10

India Women's cricket team will take on hosts of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women. India started their tournament perfectly against arch-rival Pakistan, winning the fixture by 107 runs. Next up for the Ladies in Blue is a difficult challenge.

Not a long back, New Zealand had thrashed India 4-1 in their recent ODI series. However, they have lost their opening game and will look to continue their dominance against India.

On the recently-concluded series, The White Ferns vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite said, "It was both things -- a little bit of an insight to their players and some important information to looking forward to tomorrow's game. But we had obviously a successful series against them in Queenstown leading into this, it gives the group a lot of confidence, both with the bat and ball."

Here are the Match Details

New Zealand Women vs India Women, Match No.8

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Date & Time: 8th March, 6:30 AM IST

NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mithali Raj

Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma

Wicketkeeper: Smriti Mandhana

Batters: Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami

All-rounders: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Jess Kerr.

NZ-W vs IND-W Probable XIs

New Zealand Women Possible Starting XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Georgia Plimmer, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

India Women Possible Starting XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad