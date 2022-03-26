NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs PAK-W ODI World Cup Match at Hagle Oval, Christchurch 3:30 AM IST March 26

New Zealand women will take on Pakistan women in Match no.26 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. The White Ferns have faced back-to-back defeats against West Indies and England. The match against Pakistan is crucial for New Zealand's qualification, not only they need to win the fixture, but they need win it by a huge margin and wait for the other results to their good. New Zealand will have to display a complete performance in every department.

On the other hand, Pakistan would be disappointed with their tournament's performance as they were the first team to get knocked out of the semi-finals race. They stand last on the points table and will look to win this fixture for pride.

Match Details

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 26, ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Date & Time: March 26th, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagle Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction

Batters - Bismah Maroof, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders - Amelia Kerr, Nida Dar

Bowlers - Fatima Sana, Jess Kerr, Frances McKay

Probable Playing XIs NZ-W vs PK-W

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwer