ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule To Be Announced Today: Kolkata, Mumbai Host Semis And Ahmedabad To Witness Final, All You Need To Know HERE

The much-awaited ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule is finally going to be officially revealed in Mumbai on Tuesday with 100 days to go for the beginning of the tournament. The World Cup 2023 is officially set to get underway on October 5.

But just days before the announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have made a major change to the draft schedule presented earlier to the international body. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to replace MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as on the venue to host the semifinal of the CWC 2023, according to a report on Cricbuzz website.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host the other semifinal while the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the venue of the final on November as well as the opening match on October 5. “The decision to allot a semifinal to Eden Gardens took shape at a meeting of the state associations of host cities with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) officials on Monday (June 26). There were 12 associations who attended the meeting,” the Cricbuzz report said.

According to the report, the primary reason for moving a semifinal from the home of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to Kolkata was the potential weather in October-November in the Tamil Nadu capital city. “The region experiences North-East monsoon in those months and the BCCI/ICC felt the city may not be the best option for a knockout game. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will, however, get a few World Cup games. The state board’s representative was at the aforementioned meeting held in Mumbai. The associations were also explained about operational functions expected of a host association,” the report said.

The 12 venues for the World Cup 2023 are expected to be New Delhi and Dharamsala in the North Zone, Lucknow in the Central Zone, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Pune in the West, Kolkata and Guwahati in the East, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram in the South. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will only host warm-up games, while the other 10 centers will stage the 48 official World Cup matches, including the three knockout games.

Regarding the demand from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to change the venues for their matches, the ICC has turned down the request. So the original draft schedule stands, meaning the high-profile India-Pakistan match will be held in Ahmedabad, while Chennai and Bengaluru will host Pakistan against Afghanistan and Australia respectively.

The #CWC23 Trophy in space __



The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour is HERE _ https://t.co/UiuH0XAg1J pic.twitter.com/48tMi6cuHh June 26, 2023

Here’s all you need to know about the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announcement…

When is ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule going to be announced?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule is going to be announced on Tuesday, June 27.

Where will ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule be announced?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule is going to be announced at the Aster Ballroom of the St Regis Hotel in Mumbai.

What time will ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule be announced?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule will be announced from 1130am IST onwards.

Will the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule be announced LIVE on TV?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule will not be announced LIVE on TV in India.

How can I livestream the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule announcement in India?

The LIVE updates of ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule will be available on ICC’s official social media platforms.