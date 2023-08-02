ODI World Cup 2023: India Vs Pakistan Match On THIS Date Now, Babar Azam’s Side To Face Sri Lanka On October 10 Now

The marquee ODI World Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of originally scheduled date October 15 as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed with ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on proposed change of dates of two of their matches.

Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game. The India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.



Meanwhile, a high-level panel led by Bilawal Bhutto and appointed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will meet on Thursday to decide on Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. While there is no indication that Pakistan will pull out of the event but according to a report in Cricbuzz website, they might ask for security check in India before allowing Babar Azam’s side to take part in the October 5 to November 19 tournament.

According to the report, the committee, headed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, are expected to ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the hosts BCCI to permit a security delegation to visit the venues, where the Pakistan team will play.

“A high-profile meeting will decide on the World Cup participation,” a top PCB official told Cricbuzz website on Tuesday evening. The committee includes Sports Minister Ahsan Mazari, Maryam Aurangzeb, Asad Mahmood, Amin ul Haq, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Tariq Fatmi, a former diplomat.

Pakistan’s current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

