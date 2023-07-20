ODI World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan’s Picture With Trophy Shared By ICC Goes Viral

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday shared a picture with Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan with the ODI World Cup trophy. Soon after picture went up on ICC’s official social media account, it went viral and fan’s couldn’t stay calm.

ICC posted SRK’s picture with the ICC ODI World Cup trophy with the caption, “King Khan #CWC23 Trophy It's nearly here …” The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place in India from October 5 this year with a clash between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shah Rukh Khan’s photo could indicate that he has shot for a special promotion for ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The biggest game of the league stage will be between hosts Team India and their arch-rivals Pakistan which is set to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Like SRK, our team India can also do comeback and can get this Wc,” one user commented. Another added, “King Khan be like :- Itni shiddat hai tumhe chaha hai.”

While another user wrote, “Jawan and the World cup -- too much entertainment,” another netizen wrote.

SRK owns cricket teams in some of the top T20 leagues in the world. He made a rare appearance at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match this year, supporting his side Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens during their IPL 2023 match.

The Bollywood superstar was also seen teaching Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter some dance steps to his superhit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ at the Eden Gardens. Apart from IPL, SRK also owns teams in ILT20, Caribbean Premier League and the recently launched Major League Cricket.

The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place in India between October 5 and November 14 this year. The tournament will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

The venues other than Ahmedabad are Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. While Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games. Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.