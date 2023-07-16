ODI World Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Enjoys Time On Yacht, Fans Warn Him To Be 'Careful' With Asia Cup And T20 WC Memories

An 'off-field' injury to India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was a significant factor in why India failed to win the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022. Jadeja had to get a surgery done on his knee after an incident while skiing, which could have surely been ignored given that it was not on the cricket field.

According to a Times Of India report that was published on September 9, Jadeja might have avoided getting hurt if he had chosen not to take part in the activity which had water involved. (Watch: Ishan Kishan Caught Abusing In Frustration To Warrican's Batting During India vs West Indies 1st Test)

Recently, Jadeja again posted some pictures enjoying some time on the boat as India tour the West Indies this month. Fans were quick to inform the India star to be careful on the boat unlike last time as they know the value of Jadeja in the team.



"Be careful on boat unlike last time before T20 world cup, ODI world cup is coming," a fan commented on Jadeja's post out of concern.

What happened last time?

The all-around lost his balance on a ski board, twisted his knee, and was forced to withdraw from the competition (first Asia Cup and then T20 World Cup). He then needed knee surgery.

From facing the West Indies in the Caribbean to challenging tours of South Africa, England, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, and culminating in a high-stakes tour of Australia, Team India is set to embark on a journey of redemption and determination. With the recent disappointment of the World Test Championship final fresh in their minds, the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eager to showcase their skills, make amends, and compete fiercely for victory in each tour. These tours provide ample opportunities for the team to bounce back, solidify their position in the World Test Championship, and demonstrate their mettle on both home and foreign soil.