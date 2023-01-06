ODI World Cup 2023: 'Virat will help others...', Krishnamachari Srikkanth explains Kohli's importance in ODI squad

With ODI World Cup 2023 on the cards later this year, Krishnamachari Srikkanth gave his view on how Team India's squad will shape for the major tournament. BCCI recently a contingent of 20 players who would be rotated in the ODI squad till the ICC Men's ODI World Cup. Srikkanth explained how the ODI squad will shape this year, who will play major roles and what is the approach of the Men in Blue ahead the biggest tournament in world cricket.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Cricket Ka Mahakumbh', former chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth spoke on how special it was for him to be a part of both the 1983 and 2011 World Cup victories and who will repeat the heroics from last time around at this year's ICC Men's ODI World Cup, he said "What a great feeling it was, to win the 83’ World Cup as a player and then to be chairman of selectors of the team which one the 2011 World Cup is a story I can tell my grandchildren. First of all, the knock played by Gautam Gambhir was phenomenal, that too in the World Cup, congratulations to him, I am proud of him. Superb batting throughout the series. I am making the prediction that Virat Kohli will show us the same heroics in the 2023 World Cup."

Srikkanth also spoke on how the Indian team will approach this World Cup and how the players should be given the freedom to play their own game, he said "Just like Gautam Gambhir has played a major role of anchor in the past, the same way Virat Kohli will play that role this time around. He will help players like Ishan Kishan excel just as he got a century when Kishan got a double century. It’s all about freedom, giving your players the freedom, do what you want, play your game even if you get out, that’s the approach the team should have."

Srikkanth also heaped praise on Hardik Pandya saying, "Key all-rounders. My eyes will be on Hardik Pandya, I expect him go out there and play his game. Bowl well as well as give his best at batting and fielding. Energy on the field, that's needed and that's what I see in Hardik Pandya." ('Players like Kohli, Rohit will...': Gambhir's take on ODI World Cup 2023 India squad)

If we talk about the 2011 ODI World Cup squad of India, there were names like Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and many more senior players to guide the mindset of players like Kohli, Raina and more. Similarly, the 2023 squad will have some nervous young guns who will need their seniors to calm them down and bring the best out of them. Srikkanth believes that Virat Kohli will play a vital role in that department to bring the best out of players like Ishan Kishan and more if they get selected.