ODI World Cup Ticket Prices For Eden Gardens Announced: Here's What You Need to Know

Cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. With the release of the tournament schedule last month, excitement is building, and fans are now eager to secure their tickets for this prestigious event. Recently, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced the ticket prices for the matches to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, including a semi-final match.

The ticket prices for the ODI World Cup match at Eden Gardens range from INR 650 to INR 3000. The detailed breakdown of ticket rates for various matches is as follows:

Bangladesh vs Qualifier 1 match:

Upper Tiers: INR 650

D H blocks: INR 1000

B C K L blocks: INR 1500

England vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs Pakistan matches:

Upper Tiers: INR 800

D H blocks: INR 1200

C K blocks: INR 2000

B L blocks: INR 2200

India vs South Africa and Semi-final matches:

Upper Tiers: INR 900

D H blocks: INR 1500

C K blocks: INR 2500

B L blocks: INR 3000

These ticket prices aim to accommodate a wide range of fans, offering different tiers and blocks to suit various budget preferences. The CAB's announcement provides clarity to fans who are eager to plan their attendance at these highly anticipated matches.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will feature a total of 48 matches played across 10 venues in India. The tournament opener will take place on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where last year's finalists, England and New Zealand, will face off. The final match is scheduled for November 19, and fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere throughout the tournament.

To facilitate ticket bookings for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the organizers have made arrangements for online ticket sales. Fans from around the world can pre-book their tickets through the official ICC Cricket World Cup website. Additionally, tickets will be available on popular platforms such as Bookmyshow, Paytm, and Paytm Insiders. While online sales will be the primary method of ticket distribution, a limited number of offline sales may also be available.

The price range for ODI World Cup tickets will vary depending on the venue and the specific match. Tickets will be priced between INR 500 and INR 10,000 per ticket, ensuring that fans with different budgets can find a suitable option to witness the action-packed matches.

For Indian cricket enthusiasts, the highlight of the tournament will undoubtedly be the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad. This match is expected to draw immense attention and will likely see high demand for tickets.

As the countdown to the ODI World Cup 2023 continues, fans are encouraged to stay updated with ticket availability and booking details through the official channels. With limited offline sales, it is advisable to secure tickets as soon as they become available to avoid disappointment.

The ODI World Cup is a celebration of cricket and brings together fans from various nations to witness the pinnacle of ODI cricket. The combination of thrilling matches, passionate fans, and the rich cricketing heritage of India promises to make the 2023 World Cup an unforgettable experience for all cricket enthusiasts.