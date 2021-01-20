हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2021 Tokyo Olympics

Olympics: London 2012 chief Mills feels 2021 Tokyo Games unlikely

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Monday to forge ahead with preparations for the Games in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections. Recent media polls showed close to 80% of Japanese believe the Olympics, already postponed by a year because of the pandemic, should be delayed again or cancelled entirely.

Olympics: London 2012 chief Mills feels 2021 Tokyo Games unlikely
Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic is still in doubt. (Photo: Reuters)

The former deputy chairman of the 2012 London Olympic organising committee said on Tuesday he would be planning for a cancellation if in charge of the Tokyo Games. Keith Mills told BBC radio that the delayed Summer Games scheduled for July-August were looking unlikely to happen in his opinion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I was sitting in the shoes of the organising committee in Tokyo, and thankfully I'm not, I would be making plans for a cancellation," he said.

"I'm sure they have plans for a cancellation but I think they will leave it to absolutely the last minute in case the situation improves dramatically and in case the vaccines roll out faster. It's a tough call and I wouldn’t like to be in their shoes."

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Monday to forge ahead with preparations for the Games in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections. Recent media polls showed close to 80% of Japanese believe the Olympics, already postponed by a year because of the pandemic, should be delayed again or cancelled entirely.

World Athletics head Seb Coe, who was the chairman of the 2012 organising committee, told Sky News he did not think the Games would be cancelled but they would be a challenge and a very different experience.

"Of all the countries on the planet that really has the fortitude, and resilience and the street-smarts to see this through, it is actually Japan," he said. "I wake up as a federation president really grateful that it is Japan that`s dealing with this and not some other places that I can think of. So I`m sure we will be there.

"I think there will be big issues around crowds and distancing the athletes. Just think about the village, you`ve got 10,500 athletes and probably another 7,000 support staff in there and they`re all probably wanting to eat at roughly the same time," he added. "I think the Games will take place but they will look different."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
2021 Tokyo OlympicsOlympic GamesCOVID-19
Next
Story

Centre to honour Indian sportspersons, name all new and upgraded sporting facilities after eminent athletes
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M58S

DNA: Team India defeats Australia on its 'home pitch'