Oman Vs West Indies: Dream11 Team Prediction, Super Six Preview

Oman and West Indies will be playing for pride when they take the field today in a Super Six match of the World Cup Qualifiers. The Super Six encounter between Oman and West Indies is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Two-time champions West Indies had a disappointing outing in the qualifiers having failed to reach the main stage of this year’s World Cup. The Caribbean side could not qualify for the World Cup for the very first time in the history of the competition. West Indies will head into today’s game after losing their last three matches.

In their last fixture, the Shai Hope-led side lost by seven wickets to Scotland. Batting first, West Indies were bowled out for a paltry total of 181 in that game. The Scottish side, during the run chase, did not face much trouble as they scored the winning runs with 39 balls to spare.

West Indies will now be aiming to win their remaining two Super Six matches to gain some momentum ahead of the series against the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, Oman have been winless in their last four World Cup Qualifier matches. The Oman cricket team crashed out of the qualifiers after losing their last two Super Six games.



Oman Vs West Indies World Cup Qualifier: Details

Venue: Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe

Date and Time: July 5, 12:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Oman Vs West Indies Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Brandon King, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Ayaan Khan, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Ayaan Khan

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Oman vs West Indies Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Probable 11

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (WK), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (C and wk), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein