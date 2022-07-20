OMG! Sara Tendulkar oozes hotness in red gown, fans say 'tum husna pari..'

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, who is an internet sensation, dropped another beautiful picture on Instagram and the fans could no stop gushing over the photo. Sara is wearing a red gown in this photo on a beach side. This photo is from her vacation in Koh Samui islands of Thailand where she visited earlier this month. Sara's new post on Instagram garnered more than 1 lakh likes and over 1,000 comments, at the time of writing of the article, minutes after the post came up. It tells you about her massive Instagram following which has gone beyond 2 million now.

Check out the picture below.

Sara is an avid traveller. She welcomed the new year of 2022 in Goa. While during IPL 2022, she was in Germany. She ensured heat in India was not an issue and went to Thailand for a trip and then she went on a family vacation with dad Sachin Tendulkar to London and Scotland, where the spent quality time together.

The 24-year-old has recently turned model. She has modelled for various clothing brands and can be seen promoting different beauty products too on her social media. Because she look so gorgeous, Sara gets many modelling offers. But Sara is not all about her beauty. She has graduated in Medicine just like her mother Anjali Tendulkar, who is a paediatrician.

There have been rumours of her joining Bollywood but so far nothing concrete has come out so far. Sara indeed has good looks but would she travel down that path, is a big question.

Her brother and Sachin's youngest son Arjun has taken the cricketing path. He has already spent two years with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. He was bought for Rs 30 lakh at IPL 2022 Mega Auction in February 2022. But he has not played a single game for the side so far. Arjun earlier played and honed his skills at the age-group cricket for Mumbai. Sara remains his biggest fan, who always attends the game he is playing in, if she is in the city.