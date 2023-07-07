On MS Dhoni's Birthday, Ravindra Jadeja Confirms CSK Captain MSD Is Playing IPL 2024

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday and the wishes poured in for the former Indian cricket team captain on social media. Dhoni, who keeps away from social media, celebrated his birthday in Ranchi. The fans wished him on his birthday in different ways. Fans in Hyderabad installed Dhoni’s 52 feet long cutout on Friday to mark the special occasion. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, all wished the great man on his 42nd birthday, by sharing pictures from the playing days.

A special birthday wish came from Ravindra Jadeja as well. Jadeja is his go-to man at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and played a terrific knock in the Indian Premier League 2023 final to take the Chennai-based franchise to the record-equalling fifth title. Jadeja took to Twitter to write on his friendship with Dhoni, saying MSD is his go-to man since 2009. In the end of the tweet, Jadeja made CSK and Dhoni fans happy by confirming that ‘Thala’ will be playing IPL 2024.



cre Trending Stories

"My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. See you soon in yellow," Jadeja captioned a photo of Dhoni hugging him after the IPL 2023 final triumph.

My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai._see u soon in yellow_ #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS July 7, 2023

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter and wrote "May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!" Yuvraj Singh, who happens to be best friend of Dhoni, aso took to Instagram Stories to wish his former captain the best of birthdays. Yuvraj wrote: "Happy Birthday @msdhoni here's to some epic memories on the field! Hope you have a blessed year ahead," former India batter Yuvraj Singh tweeted a photo with 'Captain Cool'.

Suresh Raina, one of the best friends of Dhoni and his teammate at India and CSK both, penned a healtfelt note for his big brother. Raina wrote: "Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic. #MSDhoni."