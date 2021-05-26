हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sourav Ganguly

This day that year: When Ganguly & Dravid stitched ODI's first 300-run partnership in World Cup - WATCH

This was also the first instance when a 300-run partnership was witnessed in ODI.

This day that year: When Ganguly &amp; Dravid stitched ODI&#039;s first 300-run partnership in World Cup - WATCH
Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid stitched ODIs first 300-run partnership in 1999 ICC World Cup (Twitter)

Former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, who are hailed as the sport's biggest personalities, shared a special record on this very day 22 years ago. The pair together addded a gigantic 318-run stand against Sri Lanka during a group stage encounter in the ICC 1999 World Cup in Tauton, which saw the Men In Blue script a comprehensive win over the island nation. 

This was also the first instancewhen a 300-run partnership was witnessed in ODI.   

What happened in the contest?

After electing to field first, Sri Lanka got off to a fine start with pacer Chaminda Vaas removing opener Sadagopan Ramesh in the very first over. However, what followed next completely changed the course of the contest.

Dravid the arrived in the middle and along with Ganguly, the duo sent Lankan bowlers on a leather hunt. The left-handed batsman smashed a total of 17 fours and seven towering sixes in his 158-ball innings. Dravid, on the other hand, also hit a similar number of fours and one six in his 129-ball stay at the crease.

Sri Lanka finally broke the partnership in the 46th over, courtsey to run-out by Muttiah Muralitharan.

The Men In Blue then went on to lose a few wickets in the death overs but the record-breaking stand between Ganguly-Dravid guided India to 373/6 in 50 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka crumbled on to the scoreboard pressure and were bundled out for just 216 in the 43rd over.

Robin Singh ended the contest with a five-wicket haul as India won the contest by 157 runs. 

