On this day in 1979, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Doshi guided India to first-ever series victory over Australia

On November 7 in 1979, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Doshi smashed a century each while Dilip Doshi shone with the ball to help the Indian men's cricket team thrash Australia in the sixth and final Test match to register their first-ever series victory over the side.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that the Indian men's cricket team created history on this day more than four decades ago with a crushing win by an innings and 100 runs over the Aussies.

"Sunil Gavaskar 123 Syed Kirmani 101* Dilip Doshi 8/103 #OnThisDay in 1979, India won by an innings and 100 runs to clinch their first ever series victory over Australia," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

The then Gavaskar-led India won the toss and elected to bat first during the sixth Test against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gavaskar not only brought up a calm and composed half-century but also shared a mammoth partnership of 192 runs with Chetan Chauhan before the latter fell for 178-run 73 on a Geoff Dymock delivery.

While Dilip Vengasarkar and Gundappa Viswanath departed cheaply for six and 10 runs, respectively, Gavaskar went on to score a blistering knock of 123 runs which comprised of 17 boundaries.

Syed Kirmani then scored a vital unbeaten knock of 101 runs off 206 balls and he well-supported by Karsan Ghavri, who hammered a 99-ball 86 to help India post a mammoth total of 458 for eight.

In reply, Dilip Doshi finished with brilliant figures of five for 43, while Shivlal Yadav claimed four wickets while conceding just 40 runs to help India bundle out Australia for 160 and enforce follow-on.

Graham Yallop was the top scorer for the visitors with 60 runs, while all the other Australian batsmen fell cheaply.

In Australia's second-innings, Kapil Dev bagged four wickets, while Doshi added three more wickets to his account to help India bowl out Australia for 198 runs and seal a massive win.

Karsan Ghavri and Shivlal Yadav also chipped in with a wicket each for the home side.

Allan Border and the then Australian skipper Kim Hughes were the notable contributors with 61 and 80 runs, respectively.

While the first two matches and fourth and fifth clash of the Test series between the two sides ended in a draw, India had swept aside Australia in the second match by 153 runs to end the series with a 2-0 win.