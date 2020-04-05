On this day in 1991, Waugh brothers became first twins to play a Test match together

On April 5 in 1991, Waugh brothers-Steve and Mark-- of Australia became the first pair of twins to feature together in the longest format of the game.

The history was created during Australia's third Test of the five-match series against West Indies at Trinidad which ended in a draw.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Waugh brothers became the first pair of twins to play a Test match together on this day.

"#OnThisDay in 1991, Steve and Mark Waugh became the first pair of twins to appear together in a men's Test match Men holding hands.How many Tests did they play together?" the ICC tweeted while asking the followers how many players the duo have played together.

#OnThisDay in 1991, Steve and Mark Waugh became the first pair of twins to appear together in a men's Test match How many Tests did they play together? pic.twitter.com/sPC08syGJ2 — ICC (@ICC) April 5, 2020

West Indies won the toss and elected to field first during the clash.

Mark Waugh came to bat for Australia at No.6 spot and he went on to score a calm and composed knock of 64 runs off 181 balls before being caught leg before wicket by Malcolm Marshall.

Steve Waugh came to bat for the national side just after Mark, but he didn't manage to contribute much to his side's first innings and was dismissed for 26 runs.

Besides Mark, Mark Taylor also scored a crucial knock of 61 while captain Allan Border smashed a significant 43 runs as Australia were bundled out for 294 runs in their first innings.

In reply, West Indies were also bowled out for 227, with Jeff Dujon (70) and Sir Curtly Ambrose (53) being the highest scorers.

In the second innings, Waugh brothers didn't get a chance to bat as Australia declared their second innings on 123 for three on the fifth day to force the match into the draw.

The twin bothers eventually went on to play 108 Test matches together for the Australian men's cricket team..