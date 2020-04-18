On this day in 1994, Brian Lara broke Gary Sobers' 36-year-old Test record

On April 12 in 2004, legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara scripted history by notching up the then highest-ever individual score in the history of the longest format of the game.

The 50-year-old Caribbean achieved the feat when he struck a blistering knock of 375 runs during the final Test of the five-match series against England at St Johns in Antigua.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Lara broke former West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers’ 36-year-old record on this day in 1994 during a clash against England.Sobers scored an unbeaten knock of 365 runs against Pakistan in 1957.

“#OnThisDay in 1994, Brian Lara broke Gary Sobers' 36-year-old record to register the then highest individual score in Test history.He reached 375 against England on the third day of the Antigua Test. His innings comprised 45 fours!,” the ICC tweeted.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Caribbean side lost openers Phil Simmons and Stuart Williams cheaply for eight and three runs, respectively.

Subsequently, Lara--who came to bat at No. 3 spot---first notched up 164 by the end of the first day before finishing the second day on 320. The Caribbean star eventually finished his innings with 375 runs off 538 balls on Day 3 after falling victim to an Andy Caddick delivery.

Jimmy Adams (59), Keith Arthurton (47) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (unbeaten at 75) also made notable contributions as West Indies declared their first innings at 593 for 5.

In reply, Mike Atherton (135) and Robin Smith (175) also scored impressive knocks before England were bundled out for 593.

Kenny Benjamin was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with four wickets, while Winston Benjamin and Adams also chipped in with two wickets.

The match eventually ended in a draw after West Indies finished the last day on 43/0 in their second innings.

Later on April 12 in 2004, Lara notched up a mammoth knock of 400 runs against England at the same venue--which still remains the highest individual score in Test cricket.