On this day in 1994, Sachin Tendulkar opened batting for India for first time

On March 27 in 1994, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting for the national side for the very first time during an ODI series against New Zealand in Auckland.

It was a dream debut for Tendulkar as an opener as he smashed a quick-fire knock of 82 runs off just 42 balls to help India chase down the lowly target of 142 runs with just 160 balls to spare.

The clash was the second ODI of the four-match series and India went on to win that match comfortably by seven wickets.

At that time, Navjot Singh Sidhu used to open the batting for India. However, he was ruled out of the clash due to a stiff neck, thus prompting the then captain Mohammed Azharuddin to ask Tendulkar to bat up the order.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote,"On this day in 1994, the start of something special. Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting (82 off 49) for the first time in ODIs in Auckland and it triggered a golden run."

