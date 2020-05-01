हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Steve Waugh

On this day in 1995, Australia's Steve Waugh reached his highest Test score

Waugh reached his highest Test score of 200 during the final Test of the four-match series against West Indies in 1995.

On this day in 1995, Australia&#039;s Steve Waugh reached his highest Test score
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On May 1 in 1995, former Australian captain Steve Waugh notched up his highest score in the longest format of the game during the final Test of the four-match series against West Indies at Kingston.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Waugh reached his highest Test score of 200 against a fearsome Caribbean attack spearheaded by Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose.

"#OnThisDay in 1995, against a fearsome West Indies attack spearheaded by Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose, Steve Waugh reached his highest Test score of 200," the world's cricket governing body wrote along with the picture of Waugh.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first during that clash.

Richie Richardson smashed a blistering knock of 100 runs while Brian Lara well-supported him with a crucial 65 runs before the Caribbean side were bundled out for 265 runs in their first innings.

For Australia, Paul Reiffel was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged three wickets.Brendon Julian, Shane Warne and Steve Waugh all claimed two wickets each while Glenn McGrath also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Australia lost their opening three wickets inside 73 runs. It was then Steve Waugh walked down the crease to bat for his side.

Waugh first shared a huge 231-run partnership with his brother Mark Waugh (126) before stitching a crucial 113-run stand with Greg Blewett (69) to help Australia post a score of 531.

He eventually finished with 200 runs off 425 balls and smashed 17 boundaries and a six en route to the knock.

In reply, West Indies were bundled out for 213 runs in their second innings as Australia won that match by an innings and 53 runs.

Waugh was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his impressive show with both bat and ball.

Steve Waugh, ICC, Australia vs West Indies, Test, Mark Waugh, Cricket
