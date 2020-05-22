हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Africa vs England

On this day in 1999, South Africa thrashed England in ICC World Cup clash

Openers Gary Kirsten (45) and Herschelle Gibbs (60) stitched a 111-run partnership for the opening wicket before Lance Klusener smashed a unbeaten knock of 48 to help South Africa post a decent score of 225/7.

On this day in 1999, South Africa thrashed England in ICC World Cup clash
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On May 22 in 1999, South Africa produced an all-round performance to crush England by 122 runs in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at The Oval.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that former South African cricketer Allan Donald bagged brilliant figures of 17 for four while Lance Klusener shone with both bat and ball to help their side seal dominant win in the World Cup match in 1999.

"4/17 by Allan Donald, 48* (40) & 1/16 by Lance Klusener. #OnThisDay in 1999, South Africa completed a dominant 122-run victory over England in the @cricketworldcup!," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

England won the toss and elected to field first during the clash.

Asked to bat first, openers Gary Kirsten (45) and Herschelle Gibbs (60) provided a perfect start to South Africa by stitching a 111-run partnership for the opening wicket.

After the duo's departure, South Africa lost their next four wickets cheaply before Lance Klusener smashed a crucial unbeaten knock of 48 to help South Africa post a decent score of 225 for seven.

For England, Darren Gough, Alan Mullaly, Mark Ealham claimed two wickets each, while Andrew Flintoff also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Allan Donald tore apart England's batting line-up as he claimed four wickets while conceding 17 runs.

Jacques Kallis and Steve Elworthy took two wickets each, while Shaun Pollock and Steve Elworthy also contributed with a wicket each to help South Africa bundle out England for 103 runs.

Graeme Hick and Neil Fairbrother were the highest scorers for England with 21 runs each.

Lance Klusener was declared Player of the Match for his impressive display with both bat and ball.

Tags:
South Africa vs EnglandICCWorld Cup 1999Allan DonaldShaun Pollock
Next
Story

Ravi Shastri walks down memory lane, shares throwback picture from 1980s
  • 1,18,447Confirmed
  • 3,583Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Video: PM Narendra Modi’s aerial survey of Cyclone hit areas in West Bengal