On this day in 2003, Australia's Matthew Hayden registered the then highest individual Test score

On October 10 in 2003, former Australian swashbuckling batsman Matthew Hayden scripted history by registering the then highest individual score in the longest format of the game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to inform the cricket fans that Hayden notched up the previous highest individual Test score of 380 runs during a clash against Zimbabwe in Perth.

Posting a picture of Hayden from the match, the world's cricket governing body further revealed that one of the Zimbabwe players had said after the match that 'the Australian was batting like he was batting with a barn door'.

"380 runs from 437 balls, 38 fours, 11 sixes. #OnThisDay in 2003, Australia opener Matthew Hayden made the then highest individual Test score, against Zimbabwe in Perth.

As one of the Zimbabwe players described it: "It was like he was batting with a barn door!,"the ICC tweeted.

The 48-year-old achieved the feat on the second day of the opening Test of the two-match Test series between Australia and Zimbabwe in 2003.

After Zimbabwe won the toss and asked Australia to bat first, the hosts lost the then opener Justin Langer cheaply for 26 runs.

Hayden then not only smashed a triple century, but also shared mammoth partnerships of 207 runs and 233 runs with Steve Waugh (78) and Adam Gilchrist (113 not out), respectively to help Australia post a mammoth total of 735 for six declared.

Hayden eventually finished his incredible innings at 380 off 437 balls--which was the highest individual Test score of that time. His blistering knock was also decorated with 38 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Subsequently, Australia bundled out Zimbabwe for 239 runs in their first innings before they enforced a follow-on and once again bowled out the visitors for 321 runs to clinch a massive victory by an innings and 175 runs.

Trevor Gripper was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 135-bal 53 runs in the first innings. Skipper Heath Streak (71), Mark Vermeulen (63) and Sean Ervine (53) were the notable contributors for the side in their second-innings.

Hayden's record was broken by Brian Lara a year later during West Indies' Test match against England.

Left-handed batsman Hayden made a total of 103 appearances for Australia in the longest format of the game and amassed 8,625 runs at an outstanding average of 50.73. During his illustrious cricketing career, Hayden also scored 30 hundreds and 29 half-centuries in Tests.