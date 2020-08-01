On this day in 2004, Sri Lanka defeated India to lift third Asia Cup title

On August 1 in 2004, Sri Lanka defeated India by 25 runs to lift their third title at the Asia Cup at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Marvan Atapattu and Kumar Sangakkara smashed a half-century each to help Sri Lanka seal win in the Asia Cup 2004 final on this day.

"Marvan Atapattu - 65,Kumar Sangakkara - 53,Upul Chandana -3/33 #OnThisDay in 2004, Sri Lanka clinched their third Asia Cup title, beating India by 25 runs in the final," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against the Men in Blue in the summit showdown of that prestigious event.

The hosts lost openers Avishka Gunawardene and Sanath Jayasuriya cheaply for eight and 15 runs, respectively.

Subsequenlty, skipper Marvan Atapattu (65) and Kumar Sangakkara (53) not only notched up a half-century each but also stitched a crucial partnership of 116 runs.

After the duo's departure, Sri Lanka failed to stitch partnership and were restricted to the score of 228 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

For India, Irfan Pathan and Sachin Tendulkar claimed two wickets each. Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Upul Chandana finished with brilliant figures of three for 33, while Sanath Jayasuriya took two wickets conceding just 34 runs.

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Nuwan Zoysa and Chaminda Vaas also claimed a wicket each as Sri Lanka restricted India to a score of 203 for nine to emerge victorious.

Sachin Tendulkar was the top scorer for India with 100-ball 74, while the other batsmen fell cheaply.

Sri Lankan skipper Atapattu was declared 'Player of the Match' for his good show with the bat.