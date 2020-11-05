On this Day in 2009, Sachin Tendulkar became 1st cricketer to cross 17,000 runs in ODIs

On November 5 in 2009, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar became the first player ever and only so far to reach the 17,000-run mark in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle on Thursday and shared a picture of Tendulkar to inform the cricket fans that the master blaster achieved this feat with a blistering 175-run knock against Australia more than a decade ago.

"#OnThisDay in 2009, Sachin Tendulkar became the first – and so far only – cricketer to breach the 17,000-run mark in ODIs.He did it in style, with a 141-ball 175 against Australia in Hyderabad," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

Tendulkar, who was chasing the milestone from the onset of India's seven-match series against Australia in 2009, achieved the feat during the fifth ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad when the former Indian opener required just seven runs.

The 47-year-old reached the milestone whe he played an on-drive off a pacer Ben Hilfenhaus delivery in the fifth over to fetch three runs.As soon as Tendulkar reached the magic figure while batting alongside Virender Sehwag, the entire 35,000 strong packed crowd erupted to joy.

Tendulkar eventually finished his incredible innings at 175 runs, which was decorated with 19 boundries and four maximums. Besides this, the master blaster also shared a mammoth partnership of 137 runs with Suresh Raina (59) for the fifth wicket.

Despite Tendulkar's fireworks, India were bundled out for 347 in their chase of 351 runs inside 49.4 overs to slump to a narrow three-run defeat at the hands of Australia.

The legendary cricketer scripted the history in his 435th match for India in the 50-over format and 66th ODI against the Aussies. Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya is standing second on the list with a total of 13, 377 runs, followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting with 12,241 runs under his belt.

Regarded as one of the most complete batsman in the history of the game, Tendulkar holds almost all batting records which exists in the game at the moment. He also finished his career as the leading run-getter in the longest format of the game with 15,921 runs.