England vs India

On this day in 2014, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali guided England to innings win over India

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On August 9 in 2014, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali produced terrific bowling performances across the two innings to seal a massive win by an innings and 54 runs over India in a Test match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed the cricket fans of England's victory over India inside three days.

"First innings: Stuart Broad 6/25, Second innings: Moeen Ali 4/39 #OnThisDay in 2014, England produced a Fire bowling performance to roll India over inside three days at Old Trafford!," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth Test of the five-match series against England in 2014.

Stuart Broad was the tormentor-in-chief for England as he tore apart India's batting line-up with figures of six for 25 to bundle them out for 152 runs in their first-innings.James Anderson and Chris Jordon also took three and a wicket, respectively.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni (71) and Ravichandran Ashwin (40) were the top scorer for the visitors.

In reply, Ian Bell (58), Joe Root (77) and Jos Buttler (70) all smashed a half-century each to guide England to a score of 367.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Arora scalped three wickets each, while Pankaj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja took two and a wicket, respectively.

Moeen Ali then proved to be a pick of the bowlers for England with brilliant figures of four for 39, while James Anderson and Chris Jordan claimed two wickets each to help their side bundle  out India for 161 in their second-innings to secure thrilling win with two days to spare.

Ashwin was the highest scorer for India with 46 runs.

Broad was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with ball.

