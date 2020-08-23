On this day in 2015, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke bid adieu to international cricket

On August 23 in 2015, former Australian captain and swashbuckling batsman announced his retirement from the international cricket, thus bidding adieu to his 12-year-long career with the national team.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Clark called curtains on his illustrious career on this day five years ago.

The world's cricket governing body posted a picture of Clarke from his swansong Test and listed down his career stats while also asking its followers to name their favourite memory of the former Australian captain.

"115 Tests, 245 ODIs, 34 T20Is,17,112 international runs, 94 wickets. #OnThisDay in 2015, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke bid goodbye to international cricket.

What's your favourite Clarke memory?," the ICC tweeted.

115 Tests, 245 ODIs, 34 T20Is

17,112 international runs

94 wickets#OnThisDay in 2015, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke bid goodbye to international cricket. What's your favourite Clarke memory? pic.twitter.com/rgYwGoVZ7t — ICC (@ICC) August 23, 2020

Clarke's last international fixture was the fifth and final match of 2015 Ashes series against England which Australia won by an innings and 46 runs.However, it was not the kind of swansong Clarke had dreamt of as he managedjust 15 runs in the first-innings.

Clarke made his international debut for Australia with a One-Day International (ODI) clash against England in January 2003.

A year later in October, the 39-year-old received his maiden cap for the national side in the longest format of the game during a Test series against India. Clarke's T20I debut came against New Zealand in February 2005.

He went on to notch up 8,643 runs in 115 Tests, 7,981 runs in 245 ODIs and 488 runs in 34 Twenty20Is he played for Australia.

Under Clarke's captaincy, Australia have won 24 out of 47 Tests, 50 out of 74 ODIs and 12 out of 18 matches the side played in the shortest format of the game.

He had also led Australia to their 5th Cricket World Cup triumph, when his team emerged victorious in the final of the 2015 edition of the showpiece event against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In June this year, Clarke was appointed an officer in the Order of Australia, an honour for achievement or meritorious service.

He has been named an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) "for distinguished service to cricket as a player at the national and international level, through leadership roles, and to the community."