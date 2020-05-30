On this day in 2016, Alastair Cook became first England player to reach 10,000 Test runs

On May 30 in 2016, former England skipper Alastair Cook became the youngest and the first player from the country to notch up 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of Cook's feat.

The world's cricket governing body posted a short video of England's Test match against Sri Lanka in 2016 when Cook achieved the feat at the age of 31 days, five months and five days.

"#OnThisDay in 2016, Alastair Cook, aged 31, five months and five days, became the youngest batsman and the first Englishman to reach 10,000 Test runs," the ICC tweeted.

#OnThisDay in 2016, Alastair Cook, aged 31, five months and five days, became the youngest batsman and the first Englishman to reach 10,000 Test runs What do you think has been his most memorable knock?pic.twitter.com/CaXyxZ7psw — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2020

Cook achieved the landmark when he scored five runs on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on this day four years ago at Chester-le-Street.

He reached the milestone by notching up a leg-side clip for four off Nuwan Pradeep's delivery. Cook eventually finished the innings with an unbeaten 47 runs as England won the clash by nine wickets.

By achieving the feat, Cook surpassed legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's record of reaching 10,000 Test runs at the age of 31 years, 10 months and 20 days to become the youngest cricketer to touch the landmark.

Cook also became only the 12th player in the history of the game to amass 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game and only the second opener to do so.

The 35-year-old former England player finished his cricket career with a total of 12,472 runs in 161 Tests, 3204 runs in 92 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 61 runs in four T20Is.

Cook, who was appointed as the captain of the England men's cricket team in 2011, announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018. He, however, stated that he would continue to play for Essex, signing a three-year contract with them.