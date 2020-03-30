On this day in 2016, Meg Lanning's Australia stormed into fourth Women's T20 World Cup final

On March 30 in 2016, Meg Lanning guided Australia to their fourth consecutive International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup final with a narrow five-run win over England at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

It was England who won the toss and opted to bowl first in the semi-final clash of the showpiece event four years ago.

Opener Alyssa Healy and Elyse Villani failed to covert their solid start into a big score and departed cheaply for 15-ball 25 and 20-ball 19, respectively.

Subsequently, skipper Meg Lanning came to bat for Australia at No. 3 position.

She went on to smash a crucial knock of 50-ball 55 runs,including six boundaries to help Australia post a moderate total of 132 runs for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

For England, Natalie Sciver bagged two wickets while Laura Marsh and Jenny Gunn chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, England's the then skipper Charlotte Edwards and opener Tammy Beaumont scored crucial 31 and 32 runs, respectively. Subsequently, wicketkeeper-batswoman Sarah Taylor scored 23-ball 21 to take her side close to 90 runs.

However, following the departure of the first three players, none of the other England batswomen managed to contribute much to their side's innings as the side was restricted to a score of 127 for 7.

Megan Schutt finished with good figures of two for 15, while Ellyse Perry, Rene Farrell, Kristen Beams and Erin Osborne claimed a wicket each to guide their side to the summit showdown of the event for the fourth time in a row.

Meg Lanning was awarded Player of the Match for her match-winning performance with the bat.

The ICC took to their official Twitter handle and posted a picture from the clash and wrote,"#OnThisDay in 2016, Meg Lanning's fighting fifty guided Australia through to their fourth consecutive @T20WorldCup final Clapping hands sign."

Later, Australia went on to suffer an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in the summit showdown who lifted their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Earlier this month, Australia women defeated India women by 85 runs to lift the Women's T20 World Cup title for fifth time.