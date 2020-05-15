हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Vs Ireland

On this day in 2017, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut notched up highest stand in women's ODIs

On May 15 in 2017, India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut scripted history by notching up highest partnership in the history of the women's One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

On this day in 2017, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut notched up highest stand in women&#039;s ODIs
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On May 15 in 2017, India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut scripted history by notching up highest partnership in the women's One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture of the two batswomen and informed its followers of the feat.

The world's cricket governing body said that Deepti and Punam stitched a mammoth partnership of 320 runs for the opening wicket against Ireland to help India post a huge score of 358 for two.

"#OnThisDay in 2017, Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut put on a 320-run opening stand against Ireland – the highest partnership in women's ODI history.Their twin Hundred  helped India post an intimidating 358/2 in Potchefstroom," the ICC tweeted.

The Indian women's cricket team won the toss and opted to bat first during that tri-series clash at Potchefstroom in South Africa.

Openers Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut first brought up blistering knocks of 188 and 109 runs, respectively before stitching a mammoth patnership of 320 runs for the first wicket --the highest stand in the 50-over format of the women's cricket. 

The huge stand came to an end when Punam retired hurt. Deepti, on the other hand, was bowled out by Rachel Delaney.

While Deepti smashed 27 boundaries and two sixes in her 160-ball knock, while Punam hit 11 boundaries in her innings of 116 deliveries. The duo's stand helps India post 358 for two in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey claimed four and three wickets respectively to help India bundle out Ireland for 109 runs and clinch a huge 249-run win.

Deepti was declared Player of the Match during that clash for her impressive performance with the bat.

 

Tags:
India Vs IrelandPunam RautDeepti SharmaCricketODI
Next
Story

Ravindra Jadeja performs his signature sword celebration, once again asks fans to stay home
  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M33S

COVID-19 spread further in various states to push the nationwide tally to 81,970