On this day in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur recorded highest individual score by Indian in Women's World Cup

On June 20 in 2017, T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history as she notched up the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle to inform its followers that Harmanpreet recorded the highest individual score of 171 runs by an Indian batswoman on this day three years ago.

"171* runs,115 balls,20 fours, 7 sixes #OnThisDay in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur recorded the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup!," the world's cricket governing body said along with the video of Harmanpreet's knock.

The 31-year-old achieved the feat during the Women in Blue's semi-final clash against Australia at County Ground in Derby.

India won the toss and opted to bat first during that clash.

The Women in Blue lost openers Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Raut for six and 14, respectively. The then skipper Mithali Raj also failed to convert her good start into a big score and was dimissed for 61-ball 36.

Harmanpreet, who came to bat at No.4 spot, then smashed a whirlwind unbeaten knock of 171 runs off 115 deliveries to guide India to a decent total of 281 for four in a match which was reduced to 42-over per side.

Harmanpreet's innings was decorated with 20 boundaries and seven sixes.

In reply, Australia were bundled out for 245 runs, despite blistering knocks from Ellyse Perry (75) and Elyse Villani (90), as India sealed a 36-run win to storm into the finals.

Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets for India, whiole Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey took two wickets each.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Harmanpreet Kaur was also declared 'Player of the Match' for her match-winning knock.