On this day in 2018, Ireland's Ed Joyce announced his retirement from cricket

On May 24 in 2018, former Ireland batsman Ed Joyce had announced his retirement from international cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Irishman Joyce bid adieu to the game two years back on this day.

Posting a picture of Joyce, the world's cricket governing body listed down the career stats of the Irishman.

"#OnThisDay in 2018, Ed Joyce announced his retirement from international cricket.The Irishman featured in 97 internationals, scoring 3,074 runs, including six centuries," the ICC tweeted.

Joyce made his international debut during Ireland's One-Day International (ODI) match against England in June 2016. He went on to make 78 appearances in the 50-over format, scoring 2,622 runs in it.

Two days after ODI debut, Joyce received his first T20I cap when he played for England against Sri Lanka. He played in 18 international matches in the shortest format of the game for England and Ireland and scored 405 runs.

Besides this, Joyce also featured in 256 first-class matches and 311 List A games, amassing 18,465 and 10,267 runs, respectively.

Following his retirement,Joyce was appointed as the interim head coach of the Ireland women's cricket team in June 2019.