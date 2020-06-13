On this day in 2018, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr posted highest individual score in women's ODI

On this day two years ago, New Zealand batswoman Amelia Kerr registered highest individual score in the women's One-Day International (ODI) during a clash against Ireland at Castle Avenue in Dublin.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Kerr had created history on this day in 2018 by breaking a 21-year-old record of highest individual score in women's ODI.

Posting a picture of Kerr, the world's cricket governing body said that the England batswoman smashed an unbeaten knock of 232 runs off 145 balls besides also finishing with the figures of five for 17 in an ODI match against Ireland.

"#OnThisDay in 2018, Amelia Kerr smashed 232* in 145 balls against Shamrock in Dublin, recording the highest individual score in women's ODIs.She then returned figures of 5/17 in the chase.She's the only cricketer to register a double ton & a five-wicket haul in an ODI," the ICC tweeted.

New Zealand women won the toss and opted to bat first during that clash.

Opener Amy Satterthwaite smashed a crucial 45-ball 61 runs before Amelia Kerr not only pulled back an unbeaten century of 232 runs off just 145 balls but also stitched an over 290-run partnership for the second wicket with Leigh Kasperek (113) to help New Zealand post a good score of 440/3.

17-year-old Amelia's unbeaten knock, which was decorated with 31 boundaries and two sixes, broke Belinda Clark's 21-year-old record of highest individual ODI women score of 229.

Former Australian captain Belinda set the record of 229 not out when Amelia was not even born against Denmark in Mumbai in December 1997.

Amelia's innings was the third highest individual score in the ODI cricket after Rohit Sharma's knock of 264 and Martin Guptill's 237.

Amelia also became the youngest ever player to score a double century across formats in international cricket.

In reply to New Zealand's score of 440 in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland were bundled out cheaply for 135 runs.

Amelia finished with brilliant figures of five for 17, while Hannah Rowe bagged two wickets conceding 28 runs. Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek and Jess Watkin all chipped in with a wicket each.

Una Raymond-Hoey was the highest scorer for Ireland with 68-ball 43 runs.New Zealand had clinched a massive 305-run win over Ireland in Dublin.