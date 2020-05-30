On this day in 2019, England hammered South Africa in World Cup opener

On May 30 last year, England kicked off their campaign at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup with a crushing 104-run victory over South Africa at The Oval.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and posted a video England's opening match victory against South Africa in the 2019 showpiece event.

"OnThisDay last year, #CWC19 began with this cracker.Dig into the ICC Vault to watch exclusive extended highlights of England's opening win against South Africa," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first during that clash.

England lost opener Jonny Bairstow for a duck . However, Jason Roy (54) and Joe Root (51) joined forced and the duo not only notched up half-centuries each but also stitched an over 100-run stand.

Subsequently, skipper Eoin Morgan pulled back a blistering knock of 57 runs off 60 balls, while all-rounder Ben Stokes scored 79-ball 89 to help England post a score of 311 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets, while Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada claimed two wickets each. Andile Phehlukwayo also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Jofra Archer took three wickets, while Liam Plunkett (two for 37), Ben Stokes (two for 12), Adil Rashid (one for 35) and Moeen Ali (one for 63) all shone contributed with the ball to help England bundle out South Africa for 207 runs.

Opener Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen were the top scorers for South Africa with 68 and 50 runs, respectively.

Stokes was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with both bat and ball.

England went on to win their maiden ICC World Cup title in 2019 after beating New Zealand on the basis of more number of boundaries scored after the Super Over of the final clash also ended in tie at the Lord's.