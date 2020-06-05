On this day in 2019, India began World Cup campaign with win over South Africa

On this day in 2019, Virat Kohli-led India kicked off their campaign at the 2019 edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup with a thumping six-wicket win over South Africa at Ageas Bowl in England.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed followers of India's win over the Proteas on this day and also shared the highlights of the game.

"#OnThisDay last year, India began their #CWC19 campaign with a six-wicket victory over South Africa!," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

#OnThisDay last year, India began their #CWC19 campaign with a six-wicket victory over South Africa! Watch the unseen EXTENDED highlights of this encounter by logging into the ICC Vault Sign up here https://t.co/N75cay1VsH pic.twitter.com/RHUVWI4tG6 — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2020

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India during the latter's 2019 World Cup opening clash.

South Africa lost openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock were dismissed cheaply for six and 10 runs, respectively.

Subsequently, skipper Faf du Plessis smashed a calm and composed knock of 38 runs before being bowled out by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rassie van der Dussen (22) and David Miller (31) failed to convert good starts into big scores and were caught by Chahal.

Andile Phehlukwayo (34 off 61 balls), Chris Morris (42 off 34 balls) and Kagiso Rabada (31 off 35 balls) made notable contributions while batting lower down the order before South Africa were restricted to a score of 227.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of four for 51. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan cheaply for eight runs.

However, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten knock of 122 runs, including 13 boundaries and two sixes to help the Men in Blue chase down the score in 47.3 overs.

Rohit was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his impressive show with the bat.

For South Africa, Rabada bagged two wickets, while Morris and Phehlukwayo claimed a wicket each.

India made it to the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, but suffered an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand at Old Trafford.