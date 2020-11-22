On this day in 2019, India featured in their first-ever pink-ball Test

On November 22 in 2019, the Indian men's cricket team created history by playing in its first-ever pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its cricket fans that the Virat Kohli-led side featured in the country's first ever day-night match in the longest format of the game exactly on this day a year ago.

The world's cricket governing body posted a couple of pictures from India's historic day and asked the fans to reveal their favourite moment from the match.

"A historic day (and night) for India as their first pink-ball Test began #OnThisDay last year against Bangladesh in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. What is your favourite moment from the match?," the ICC tweeted.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India during the iconic Test match.

Ishant Sharma finished with brilliant figures of five for 22, while Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami claimed three and two wickets, respectively to help India bundle out Bangladesh for 106.

Opener Shadman Islam was the top scorer for Bangladesh in the first-innings with 29 runs.

In reply, Indian skipper Virat Kohli (136) not only smashed his 27th Test century but also stitched a crucial 99-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (51) for the fourth wicket before India declared their first innings at 347 for nine.

Besides Rahane, Kohli also stitched a crucial 94-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (55) to help India take a 241-run lead in the first innings. En route to his ton,the Indian captain also became the first batsman from the country to smash a century in the day-night Test.

For Bangladesh, Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadat Hossain bagged three wickets each, while Abu Jayed and Taijul Islam finished with two and a wicket, respectively.

Subsequently, Bangladesh lost their first four wickets inside 13 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim (74) tried to steady his side's innings by not only smashing a half-century but also stitching a 69-run stand with Mahmudullah for the fifth wicket before the latter got retired hurt.

The Bangladesh side then failed to stitch partnerships before get eventually bundled out for 195 to hand India a massive win by an innings and 46 runs on the third day of the iconic match.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts in the second innings with figures of five for 53, while Ishant Sharma added four more wickets to his account.

India became the ninth country to play under lights in the longest format of the game since Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink ball match in 2015.