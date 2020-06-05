On this day in 2019, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor guided New Zealand to thrilling win over Bangladesh in World Cup tie

On June 5 last year, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and batsman Ross Taylor stitched a century partnership to help their side clinched a thrilling win over Bangladesh in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at The Oval.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that New Zealand had lost their eight wickets in 245-run chase, but Williamson and Taylor helped their side cross the line in World Cup 2019 clash.

Along with this, the world's cricket governing body also shared the highlights of the clash.

"#OnThisDay last year, New Zealand won a #CWC19 thriller against Bangladesh at The Oval!New Zealand lost eight wickets in the 245-run chase, but a century partnership between Williamson and Taylor pushed them over the line," the ICC wrote.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first during the clash of the showpiece event.

Openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar failed to convert good starts into big scores and were dismissed for 24 and 25 runs, respectively.

Subsequently, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan smashed a blistering knock of 68-ball 64 runs, including seven boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed cheaply for 19 runs. Mohammad Mithun (26), Mahmudullah (20), Mohammad Saifuddin (29) too failed to contribute much to their side's innings as Bangladesh were bundled out for 244 runs.

Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with figures of four for 47.Trent Boult bagged two wickets, while Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro were dismissed for 25 and 24 runs, respectively.

However, Kane Williamson (40 off 72 balls) and Ross Taylor (82 off 91 balls) stitched an over 100-run partnership to help New Zealand cross the line in 47.1 overs and clinch two wicket win over Bangladesh.

Taylor was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the bat.

New Zealand later went on to storm into the final of the 2019 World Cup before eventually slumping to defeat on the basis of lesser number of boundaries scored against England at The Lord's.