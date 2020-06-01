On this day in 2019, New Zealand began World Cup campaign with thumping win over Sri Lanka

On June 1 in 2019, New Zealand kicked off their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup with a crushing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the showpiece event at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of tournament finalists New Zealand's feat which they achieved on this day along with a video of their clash against Lanka.

"#OnThisDay last year, tournament finalists New Zealand began their #CWC19 campaign with a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

#OnThisDay last year, tournament finalists New Zealand began their #CWC19 campaign with a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Log in to the ICC video vault to watch unseen extended highlights of the game https://t.co/N75cayjwRh pic.twitter.com/W7z5pf8Bx6 — ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2020

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first during their opening match of the 2019 World Cup.

Sri Lanka lost opener Lahiru Thirimanne cheaply for four runs.

While the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals on one end, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne waged a lone war at the other end with an unbeaten half-century of 52 runs.

Kusal Perera (24-ball 29) and Thisara Pererra (23-ball 27) were the only other batsmen to have managed to contribute some runs to their side's innings before Sri Lanka were eventually bundled out for 136 runs.

Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson bagged three wickets each for New Zealand, while Trent Boult, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, openers Martin Guptill (73) and Colin Munro (58) not only smashed a fifty each but also stitched an unbeaten stand of 137 runs to help New Zealand cross the mark without losing a wicket in just 16.1 overs.

Henry was declared 'Man of the Match' for his impressive bowling figures of three for 29.

New Zealand went on to storm into the finals of the 2019 World Cup after beating India by 18 runs. However, they slumped to defeat at the hands of first-time winners England on the basis of number of boundaries scored during the match after the Super Over of the final clash also ended in a tie.