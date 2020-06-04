हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

On this day in 2019, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga guided Sri Lanka to DLS win over Afghanistan

Sharing the highlights of the game, the ICC also informed that Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi returned with his ODI-best figures of 4/30 during that clash.

Image Credits: Reuters

On June 4 in 2019, Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga wreaked havoc to guide Sri Lanka to a 34-run win over Afghanistan via Duckworth Lewis (DLS) Method in an One-Day International (ODI) clash at Sophia Gardens.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan on this day.

Sharing the highlights of the game, the world's cricket governing body also informed that Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi returned with his ODI-best figures of 4/30 during that clash.

"#OnThisDay last year, Flag of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi returned his ODI-best of 4/30 to bowl Flag of Sri Lanka out for 201 before Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga wreaked havoc to guide Sri Lanka to a 34-run win on DLS method," the ICC tweeted.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first during that match.

Openers Dimuth Karunaratne (45-ball 30) and Kusal Perera (81-ball 78) provided a decent start to Sri Lanka by stitching a 91-run partnership for the first wicket.

Lahiru Thirimanne smashed a 34-ball 25 before Nabi tore apart Sri Lanka's batting line-up with his figures of four for 30 to help Afghanistan bundle out their opponents for 201 runs. 

Besides Nabi, Dawlat Zadran and Rashid Khan bagged two wickets each, while Hamid Hassan also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Nuwan Pradeep was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with his figures of four for 31, while Malinga bagged three for 39 to help their side bowl out Afghanistan for 152 runs in their chase of revised target of 187 runs in a rain-hit clash.

Najibullah Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai were the top scorers for Afghanistan with 43 and 30 runs, respectively.

Pradeep was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with the ball.

 

